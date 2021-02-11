Eicher Motors down 4%; margins hit by cost inflation speed bump

In a post earnings conference call, the company's management said that increase in commodity prices and precious metal was hurting margins, which fell 170 bps year-on-year (y-o-y) to 23.5%. The impact of high raw material cost on margins was around 80-100bps, which was partially offset by tight fixed cost control, the management said. The cost of raw material consumed by the company rose by more than 50% on a year-on-year basis. Further, the company's employee cost also rose due to salary increments.

