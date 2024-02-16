Eicher Motors faces margin squeeze even as high realisation drives Q3 profit
Summary
- Higher freight costs due to the Red Sea crisis and stiff competition from global giants such as Harley-Davidson and Triumph are expected to dampen the company’s operating margins in the coming months.
Eicher Motors Ltd is riding high on tailwinds from improved realisation, which fuelled the 13% year-on-year standalone revenue growth for the December quarter (Q3FY24), beating analysts’ expectations. A superior product mix, led by the introduction of new two-wheelers, has boosted realisation. Net realisation stood at ₹177,758 a unit, registering nearly 10% growth. Softer raw material costs supported operating profitability, with Eicher’s Ebitda increasing by 27% to ₹1,090 crore in Q3.