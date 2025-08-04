Eicher Motors is chasing growth. That will crimp margin in the short term
The management plans to prioritize volume growth over short-term margin gains.
Eicher Motors Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY26) performance was supported by rising premium motorcycles volumes, higher rural penetration and continued export momentum. Royal Enfield (RE) volumes surged 17% year-on-year to 265,528 units. The company indicated that demand remains steady, particularly among younger buyers and in rural India. Realizations dropped 1% year-on-year to ₹184,855 per vehicle, but were up 2.4% sequentially. Put together, consolidated net sales grew 15% year-on-year to ₹5,042 crore.