Eicher Motors' Q2 gets a boost from improved Royal Enfield realisations

With improved growth momentum in the commercial vehicles segment, expected improvement in Royal Enfield sales and easing of semi-conductor shortages, outlook for Eicher Motors is improving too. Sales have been getting a boost amid the ongoing festival season. Consumer sentiment has improved and the second half will likely be better than the first half. As semiconductor and supply chain issues are expected to ease off over the next quarter, management is optimistic about growth.

