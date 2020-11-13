Eicher Motors Q2 result slows but may accelerate just fine on new launches

Eicher Motors Ltd’s Q2 show is muted, with motorbike sales falling 10% year-on-year (y-o-y). But it’s aiming to accelerate growth in the coming quarters with new product launches and a dealer network expansion. That explains why the stock is up 4% in trade on Friday post its muted results.

Eicher’s revenues declined 3% y-o-y due to lower motorbike sales. Some costs have also rebounded in Q2; staff and raw material costs saw sharp jumps during the quarter. That also weighed on operating profits, given the additional costs due to the BS-VI transition.

As a result, its operating profits shrank 13% y-o-y in Q2 and did not quite go down well with investors. This reflects in the 262-basis points contraction in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization margins. One basis points is one-hundredth of a percentage.

Its commercial vehicle sales were lower, with volumes sliding 28% y-o-y. Revenues in this segment shrank about 12% in Q2, and could see a slow recovery as businesses normalize.

But the Street is focused on the motorbike segment for expansion in growth. In fact, analysts have started to pencil-in improved sales of motorbikes in the coming quarters and this is acceptable. The management pointed out that there is an order backlog of about 125,000 units. Production has been disrupted and model-specific supply constraints are evident. The firm is looking at ramping up production to over 75,000 units per month in the next few months.

Another factor that could drive sales growth is new product launches. The recently launched Meteor has seen bookings for about 8,000 vehicles, giving the product a decent start. This will also aid the premiumization efforts. “The launch of Meteor marks the start of Royal Enfield’s aggressive product cycle, where it plans to introduce 2-3 new platforms, along with product upgrades, variants, facelifts, and limited-edition vehicles in the coming years. A big dealer network expansion is also under way," said Jefferies India analysts in a note.

As volumes pick up, operating leverage benefits are likely to kick in. Analysts are expecting margins to expand at a faster pace in the coming quarters. A section of the Street has also upgraded earnings by about 4-9%. “Royal Enfield offers a strong long-term growth outlook given its differentiated products, strong franchise and industry premiumization tailwind," said analysts at Jefferies.

Still, it’s not likely to be a smooth ride just yet given that the macroeconomic environment is still weak. Besides, higher competitive intensity and rising commodity prices are some of the speed breakers on the way.

