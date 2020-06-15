MUMBAI: Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors Ltd reported weak performance for the March quarter (Q4) but said business is seeing a good recovery. The stock gained 1.3% in Monday morning trade.

Revenue and operating earnings fell in the range of 12-37%. Operating profit margins dropped 7.8 percentage points to 19.6%, a record low. Negative operating leverage due to low sales volumes and expenses related to the recall of vehicles impacted the company’s performance last quarter.

Royal Enfield’s manufacturing and retail operations were suspended between 23 March and 5 May complying with covid-19 restrictions. The company has since resumed operations, and more than 90% of its retail network is now operational.

Initial demand trends are encouraging. Royal Enfield bookings are back at pre covid-19 levels, the management told analysts. “As the lockdown is easing out, we see strong initial customer interest and confidence," Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Recovery is led by northern and southern states. The company is seeing good pick-up in online enquiries. “There would be an element of pent-up demand and Eicher acknowledged that sustainability needs to be seen, but we find the initial trend encouraging," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note. The company’s customer support campaign providing extended warranty and accessories may also be helping sales.

The key is sustainability of the recovery. Capacity utilization of manufacturing plants is still low at 40% and normalization of vendor operations and logistics is important. “These are early trends and sustainability of the recovery is the key. Production is still facing supply chain headwinds and will take some time to return to full capacity," Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

Many fear the economic slowdown and pressure on consumer incomes to impact discretionary spends. While sales trends in the coming months will provide the crucial insights, the company is maintaining its focus on expansion of product portfolio and market reach.

The company added 600 ‘studio’ stores last year and plans to add a similar number of stores in the current fiscal. Studio stores are smaller than large format stores. It plans to launch one new product beginning next quarter (Q2 FY21). Similarly it plans to keep-up its digital campaigns and engagement with consumers.

The new products and stores should help the company reach more consumers. Sustainability of the recovery in sales remains important. Ends

