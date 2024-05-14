Eicher Motors rides high on premiumisation, but competition looms
Summary
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services reduced its FY25 and FY26 earnings-per-share estimates for the company by 4% and 7%, respectively, as it expects Royal Enfield’s margins to come under pressure from increased competition.
Eicher Motors Ltd looks set to maintain its momentum on the back of premiumisation, an expanding portfolio and export growth, but increased competition in high-end bikes could be a speed bump in the coming quarters. Eicher makes commercial vehicles and Royal Enfield motorcycles.