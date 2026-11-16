Eicher races to meet Royal Enfield demand wave amid margin woes

Eicher Motors Ltd has an enviable problem. It needs to build Royal Enfield motorcycles faster than it can sell them, leading to a significant channel inventory crunch. In the race to catch up with soaring demand, Eicher’s September quarter (Q2FY27) consolidated operating revenues have grown 20% year-on-year to ₹7,422 crore.
Royal Enfield's sales volume stood at a record 376,722 units, up 15% year-on-year, while realization rose 3% to ₹195,995 per unit. Domestic sales contributed around 90.5% of total volumes, and increased by 16%, driven by healthy growth in semi-urban and rural markets. Global markets contributed the remaining volumes and grew by just 4% amid macroeconomic headwinds.