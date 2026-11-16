Eicher races to meet Royal Enfield demand wave amid margin woes

Eicher is rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint from 1.5 million units a year at the start of FY27. Royal Enfield’s annual capacity improved to 1.65 million units in Q2FY27, which is expected to rise to 1.8 million units by Q4FY27, and remains on track to reach 2 million by Q2FY28. Further, Eicher’s board approved a ₹1,225 crore greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh, which would take total capacity to 2.45 million units by FY30.