Eicher races to meet Royal Enfield demand wave amid margin woes

Eicher Motors Ltd has an enviable problem. It needs to build Royal Enfield motorcycles faster than it can sell them, leading to a significant channel inventory crunch. In the race to catch up with soaring demand, Eicher’s September quarter (Q2FY27) consolidated operating revenues have grown 20% year-on-year to ₹7,422 crore.
Eicher Motors Ltd has an enviable problem. It needs to build Royal Enfield motorcycles faster than it can sell them, leading to a significant channel inventory crunch. In the race to catch up with soaring demand, Eicher’s September quarter (Q2FY27) consolidated operating revenues have grown 20% year-on-year to ₹7,422 crore.
Royal Enfield's sales volume stood at a record 376,722 units, up 15% year-on-year, while realization rose 3% to ₹195,995 per unit. Domestic sales contributed around 90.5% of total volumes, and increased by 16%, driven by healthy growth in semi-urban and rural markets. Global markets contributed the remaining volumes and grew by just 4% amid macroeconomic headwinds.
Royal Enfield's sales volume stood at a record 376,722 units, up 15% year-on-year, while realization rose 3% to ₹195,995 per unit. Domestic sales contributed around 90.5% of total volumes, and increased by 16%, driven by healthy growth in semi-urban and rural markets. Global markets contributed the remaining volumes and grew by just 4% amid macroeconomic headwinds.
Demand for the newly launched Himalayan 440 (OG Himalayan) was intense, with capacity getting sold out in 17 days, prompting a temporary pause on bookings, the management said in the Q2 earnings call.
Channel inventory post-Diwali stood at an exceptionally lean 7-8 days (including transit stock), compared with the normal 3-4 weeks, reflecting a wide gap between customer demand and supply. To improve delivery efficiency, Eicher has increased direct shipments to dealers to around 18% of volumes, up from 1-2% earlier, aiming to shave another 4-5 days of inventory tied up in transit.
Volume prospects are bright. “We forecast an industry-beating 16% domestic volume CAGR over FY26-29E, led by demand for key models such as Bullet/Hunter/Classic, aided by product interventions and stepping up of marketing spends,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities. The brokerage expects a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in export volumes.
Eicher is rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint from 1.5 million units a year at the start of FY27. Royal Enfield’s annual capacity improved to 1.65 million units in Q2FY27, which is expected to rise to 1.8 million units by Q4FY27, and remains on track to reach 2 million by Q2FY28. Further, Eicher’s board approved a ₹1,225 crore greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh, which would take total capacity to 2.45 million units by FY30.
Cost pinch
Notably, the supply squeeze coincides with raw-material inflation driven by higher commodity costs, particularly in steel and aluminium. So, while Eicher’s Q2FY27 Ebitda was its highest-ever quarterly at ₹1,760 crore, up 16.4% year-on-year, margin fell by 80 basis points (bps) to 23.7%, also down 27 bps sequentially.
Royal Enfield raised prices by 0.7% in October, its fourth price intervention in 2026, covering roughly 50% of its commodity inflation. “Given management’s focus on volume growth, the recent surge in input costs, and 50% under-recovery despite four price hikes in CY26’YTD, we expect margins to remain under pressure,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Meanwhile, joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles’ (VECV) sales rose by 28% year-on-year to 28,071 units. VECV revenue rose 24% to ₹7,569 crore, while net profit jumped 37% to ₹342 crore.
In this backdrop, Eicher’s shares have gained nearly 12% in the past year, vis-à-vis just a 2% rise in the Nifty Auto index. Triggers could be limited in the near term, given looming margin woes. Besides, a lean dealer inventory could strain financials until additional production capacity comes online.
Competition is intensifying too, posing a threat to Royal Enfield’s dominating market share of 80-82% in the middleweight (250cc to 750cc) segment. Bajaj and Triumph, and Hero and Harley-Davidson, are expanding their premium offerings, while TVS is strengthening its portfolio through its BMW partnership and Apache range. Eicher’s shares trade at 33 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.