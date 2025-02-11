Eicher Motors bet on volume over margin dampens confidence

Also Read: LIC stock needs APE growth more than a steep valuation discount to private peers

Eicher launched five new models in the third quarter, including the Goan Classic 350, Scram 440, and electric vehicle Flying Flea. New product launches and enhanced on-ground activation activities led to a 90bps increase in marketing expenses in Q3. As per management, some of these expenses are one-offs, but its focus on volume and absolute Ebitda growth over margin would keep marketing and brand-building expenses elevated. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.