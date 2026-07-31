Eicher Motors may have more miles to cover after a solid Q1

Eicher Motors' robust 27% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue to ₹6,214 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) mirrors the strong demand conditions in the market. Bike volumes sold under the brand Royal Enfield grew by 24% to 3,30,427 units.
However, a sharp increase in raw material costs meant Ebitda grew at a relatively slower pace of 23% to ₹1,510 crore, despite support from product price hikes and slower growth in other cost items. While average realisation per unit rose marginally by 1.7% to ₹1.88 lakh, Ebitda per unit slipped 1.4% to ₹45,700.