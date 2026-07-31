Eicher Motors may have more miles to cover after a solid Q1

Eicher Motors' robust 27% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue to ₹6,214 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) mirrors the strong demand conditions in the market. Bike volumes sold under the brand Royal Enfield grew by 24% to 3,30,427 units.
Eicher Motors' robust 27% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue to ₹6,214 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) mirrors the strong demand conditions in the market. Bike volumes sold under the brand Royal Enfield grew by 24% to 3,30,427 units.
However, a sharp increase in raw material costs meant Ebitda grew at a relatively slower pace of 23% to ₹1,510 crore, despite support from product price hikes and slower growth in other cost items. While average realisation per unit rose marginally by 1.7% to ₹1.88 lakh, Ebitda per unit slipped 1.4% to ₹45,700.
However, a sharp increase in raw material costs meant Ebitda grew at a relatively slower pace of 23% to ₹1,510 crore, despite support from product price hikes and slower growth in other cost items. While average realisation per unit rose marginally by 1.7% to ₹1.88 lakh, Ebitda per unit slipped 1.4% to ₹45,700.
Demand momentum
Domestic volumes surged 32% in Q1FY27, while exports—which account for about 10% of total volumes—fell 20%, hurt by the West Asia war and weaker sales in Europe due to supply-chain realignment.
Management expects exports to recover as the geopolitical situation stabilizes and is focusing on brand building and new product launches. During the quarter, Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 Apex variant in Australia and New Zealand, and the Goan Classic 350 in Nepal and Malaysia. In India, it also began deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, Flying Flea.
Despite a high base in the second half of FY26, management expects growth momentum to continue, with enquiries and bookings running ahead of wholesale volumes. ICICI Securities expects Eicher to deliver volume and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% and 20%, respectively, over FY26-29.
Eicher received the board approval for its plans to increase its capacity by 0.45 million units per annum through a greenfield capacity expansion at Tada, Andhra Pradesh, to be completed by FY30. This is in addition to the ongoing brownfield expansion in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, which would take its total capacity to 2 million units by Q2FY28, from 1.5 million units currently.
VECV story
Besides Royal Enfield, its bus and trucks business under VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a JV with the Volvo Group, also saw 17% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹6,610 crore.
VECV volumes increased by about 15% to 24,815 units, aided by strong government focus on infrastructure development. However, Ebitda grew by only 6% to ₹541 crore, impacted by input cost pressures.
VECV operates with a notably higher raw-material-cost-to-sales ratio, which stood at 74% in Q1FY27 versus 59% for the bike business.
Valuation watch
Eicher's shares have gained about 44% over the past year, supported by strong financial performance and healthy growth visibility. The stock trades at 29 times its one-year forward EPS, according to Bloomberg.
No doubt, Eicher’s growth track appears strong. “As Royal Enfield transitions from an India-centric franchise to a global middleweight leader while entering the EV segment through the Flying Flea platform, the market is yet to fully price in its long-term earnings compounding potential,” noted Antique Stock Broking.
But some are cautious.
“On margins, despite price hikes and cost reduction efforts, we expect elevated raw material prices, aggressively priced new launches, and brand activation activities to continue to weigh on profitability,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.
The brokerage also expects ramp-up costs associated with new capacities to add further pressure. Given the stock's sharp rally over the past year, meaningful upside may be limited in the near term.