Stellar Q3 shows Eicher Motors is in cruise mode

With plants running close to full capacity utilization and sustained demand, Eicher is expanding capacity at the Cheyyar facility in Chennai. This would take its total capacity to 2 million vehicles annually, up nearly 35%, to be completed in phases by FY28. Eicher is seeing some pressure on raw material costs, mainly due to precious metals, but the price hikes taken in April and July have helped offset this. A price increase for select models in January should help improve margins marginally in Q4. Besides, the company has decided to hedge its exposure to precious metals to mitigate the impact of price volatility.