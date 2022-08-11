Eicher Motors' stock revs up on new model hope

Meanwhile, volumes of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), a joint venture between Eicher Motors and the Volvo group, are likely to benefit from the cyclical recovery seen in this segment. VECV is expanding its foothold in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. It delivered an all-electric Eicher bus to Chandigarh and currently has orders for 150 electric buses from Surat. However, Eicher Motors’ EV plans in the two-wheeler segment appear distant and it does not face any immediate risk from electrification.