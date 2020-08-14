Eicher Motors: Weak Q1 and volume ramp-up concerns override demand prospects

MUMBAI: Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd lost 4% in Friday trade leading the losses in the Nifty 50 index. The stock fell after the company reported weak financial performance for the June quarter. The maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycles is seeing demand recovery with the bookings almost returning to pre covid-19 levels.

The company has an order backlog of around 40,000 units. Inventories of less than one week of sales against the desired level of about three weeks provides decent volume visibility.

Further the company is stepping up new product launches and refreshes to keep-up consumer interest. “New products remain a focus area, with expectation of one new model or major refresh every quarter for the next three years to support the widening of addressable customer base in domestic and overseas markets," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

Still, as the fall in the share price indicates, investors are unenthused.

Weighing on the sentiments are continuing restrictions in urban areas, a large addressable market for Royal Enfield, and local lockdowns which are hampering sales, production ramp-up.

New model launches can see limited traction in the near term if covid-19 infections continue to rise and restrictions are extended in urban centers, warns analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The other bottleneck is supply-chain. Around 90% of the dealers reopened post the easing of the initial lockdown restrictions. But this has come down to 75-80% after re-imposition of local lockdowns. Similarly due to raw material constraints the company could not readily meet the sales demand.

“The supply chain has been the biggest bottleneck due to lockdown seen in its key supplier cities. Operations could have been at 20–25% higher levels in July 2020, but for supply-side issues," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

The weaker-than-expected financial performance in the June quarter is not helping either. As revenue slumped 66% and the company offered incentives to retailers operating profit dropped to a trickle ( ₹4 crore). Gross and operating profit margins dropped sharply. Commercial vehicles business also fared poorly.

“Ebitda margin fell to near zero (0.5%), pulled down by adverse operating leverage impact of lower volumes. The commercial vehicle business also had a tough 1Q, with volumes down 84% YoY," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

To conclude, while the management is optimistic about demand, concern about demand fulfilment and the pace of recovery are making investors wary.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via