Eicher navigates growth potholes
The shares of the listed parent of Royal Enfield (RE), Eicher Motors Ltd, need a boost. In the past one year, its shares have risen by just 4%, significantly lagging the Nifty Auto index’s 26% returns, despite RE being a beneficiary of the ongoing premiumization trend in the automobile industry. What gives? The intensifying competition in premium segment poses new risks to RE’s market share, following the entry of vehicles by Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles and Harley Davidson, respectively. The impact on RE can be fully assessed only after the companies scale up their new launches in the coming months.