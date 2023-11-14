Eicher navigates growth potholes

Meanwhile, the Eicher Motors joint venture with Volvo group, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, gained market share in Q2. Demand continues to be healthy in this segment led by spending on infrastructure. However, considering the rising competition from the likes of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, volume growth should be monitored. Overall, sentiment for Eicher Motors’ stock could get a boost if RE’s volumes grow along with the industry’s even in the face of rising competition. Meaningful upsides in the stock would be driven by the success of new models as well as the automaker’s ability to hold on to its margins.

