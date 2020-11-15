Eicher shares fire up on positive outlook despite muted earnings

Eicher Motors Ltd ’s Q2 show was muted, with motorbike sales falling 9% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, the company aims to accelerate growth in the coming quarters with new product launches and dealer network expansion. That partly explains why the stock rose 7% on Friday. The other reason was that profit margins were far ahead of expectations, thanks to cost-saving initiatives.

Eicher’s revenues declined 3% y-o-y due to lower motorbike sales. Lower economies of scale and additional costs due to the shift to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms led to a drop in margins. As a result, operating profits shrunk 13% y-o-y in Q2. But profits were ahead of Street estimates. “Ebitda margin contracted 260 basis points to 22.1%, but was better than our expectation of 18.7%, owing to better-than-expected gross margin and lower other expenses," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note to clients.

Eicher’s commercial vehicle sales were also lower, with volumes sliding 28% y-o-y. Revenue from this segment fell about 12% in Q2, and saw a slow recovery as business picked up. However, the Ebitda on a per-vehicle basis rose 56% y-o-y in this segment.

View Full Image Gearing up

But the Street was focussed on the motorbike segment for expansion in growth. In fact, analysts have started to pencil-in improved sales of motorbikes in the coming quarters. The Eicher Motors management pointed out that there is an order backlog of about 125,000 units. Production has been disrupted and model-specific supply constraints are evident. The firm is looking at ramping up production to over 75,000 units per month over the next few months.

Another factor that could drive sales growth is new product launches. The latest Meteor 350cc motorcycle received bookings for about 8,000 units, giving the product a decent start. This will also aid the company’s premiumization efforts.

“The launch of Meteor marks the start of Royal Enfield’s aggressive product cycle where it plans to introduce 2-3 new platforms, along with product upgrades, variants, facelifts, and limited-edition vehicles in the coming years. A big dealer network expansion is also under way," said Jefferies India analysts in a note to clients.

As volumes pick up, operating leverage benefits are likely to kick in. Analysts are expecting margins to expand at a faster pace in the coming quarters. A section of the Street has also upgraded earnings by 4-9%.

“Royal Enfield offers a strong long-term growth outlook given its differentiated products, strong franchise and industry premiumization tailwind," said analysts at Jefferies.

Still, it’s not likely to be a smooth ride just yet given that the macro-economic environment is still weak. Besides, higher competitive intensity and rising commodity prices are some of the speed breakers along the way.

