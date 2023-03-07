El Niño poses fresh risk for auto cos3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:07 PM IST
If the risk of El Niño plays out, the rural economy might be adversely impacted, which in turn, would lead to earnings downgrades for tractor makers.
The momentum for automakers has picked up pace with most headwinds ebbing. Barring Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, sales volumes of automakers in most months of FY23 (till February) have been ahead of the levels seen in 2019 (pre-covid). Pent-up demand, especially in the passenger vehicle segment, is one factor that drove volume growth. Further, softening costs of commodities such as steel and aluminium is providing the much-needed boost to the margins of automakers.
