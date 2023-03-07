The momentum for automakers has picked up pace with most headwinds ebbing. Barring Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, sales volumes of automakers in most months of FY23 (till February) have been ahead of the levels seen in 2019 (pre-covid). Pent-up demand, especially in the passenger vehicle segment, is one factor that drove volume growth. Further, softening costs of commodities such as steel and aluminium is providing the much-needed boost to the margins of automakers.

Against this backdrop, most auto companies saw a sequential and year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in gross margins in the December quarter (Q3FY23). The auto sector has seen large earnings upgrades. “In Q3FY23, Nifty Auto earnings saw a 26% upgrade in earnings for FY23, one of the biggest upgrades in the last five years (excluding one quarter of post-covid opening up)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 2 March. “The auto sector’s contribution to the Nifty 50 earnings is expected to improve from the low of 1.3% in FY22 to 6% by FY25E (similar to FY19), but still lower than about 10% contribution witnessed during FY14-18," they added. Amid this scenario, the Nifty Auto index has gained 30% in the last one year, outperforming a 9% rise in the Nifty 50 index. For now, it appears that investors in auto stocks are factoring in most of the positives.

View Full Image Mint

Even so, how rural recovery pans out remains to be seen as a fresh risk has emerged—the possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year. El Niño creates a hotter summer and a weaker monsoon. “El Niño and an adverse monsoon scenario may spoil the performance of the automobile industry," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

This would be a dampener for those auto companies that are more skewed towards the rural economy. Take the tractor segment, for instance. True, the vertical is now on a strong footing. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Escorts Kubota Ltd’s tractor volumes in FY23 (till February) are up by 10-15% y-o-y. In fact, overall tractor volumes are expected to touch a record high this fiscal. However, if the risk of El Niño plays out, the rural economy might be adversely impacted, which in turn, would lead to earnings downgrades for tractor makers.

To be sure, historical data suggests there has been a mixed impact on tractor sales in El Niño years when the monsoon was deficient, according to an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities. In cases of deficient monsoon during El Niño years, domestic tractor sales have fallen in FY03, FY15 and FY16. On the other hand, volumes during FY05 and FY10 had risen. What gives? There are other elements at play besides a normal monsoon for tractor volume growth. One such factor is the usage of tractors for non-agricultural purposes. For instance, despite a 23% deficient monsoon in FY10, tractor sales witnessed 32% y-o-y volume growth mainly on account of reasons such as higher minimum support prices, steady rabi crop production, and focus on credit disbursements to the agriculture sector, said Kotak.

As such, the budget announcements in favour of the rural and agricultural sector would support rural recovery.

Even so, El Niño is a looming risk and needs closer tracking. Apart from tractors, two-wheelers and passenger vehicles at the entry level, where the demand is yet to rebound, could also be impacted. As such, more clarity on El Niño conditions is expected to emerge in April.

All said, investor sentiments towards auto stocks have improved but incremental adverse factors might play spoilsport.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author