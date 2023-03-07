El Niño poses fresh risk for auto cos

Against this backdrop, most auto companies saw a sequential and year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in gross margins in the December quarter (Q3FY23). The auto sector has seen large earnings upgrades. “In Q3FY23, Nifty Auto earnings saw a 26% upgrade in earnings for FY23, one of the biggest upgrades in the last five years (excluding one quarter of post-covid opening up)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 2 March. “The auto sector’s contribution to the Nifty 50 earnings is expected to improve from the low of 1.3% in FY22 to 6% by FY25E (similar to FY19), but still lower than about 10% contribution witnessed during FY14-18," they added. Amid this scenario, the Nifty Auto index has gained 30% in the last one year, outperforming a 9% rise in the Nifty 50 index. For now, it appears that investors in auto stocks are factoring in most of the positives.