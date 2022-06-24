Electric two-wheeler demand intact despite fire incidents

The new entrants in this segment hold a significant market share whereas the incumbents are yet to expand their presence. For perspective, the market share of Ola Electric, Ampere and Okinawa stood at 23%, 14% and 22% respectively in the June quarter-to-date (Q1FY23). On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co.’s market share was 3.5% and 2.4% respectively in the same period.