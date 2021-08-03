Emami Ltd has started the current financial year with a good set of June quarter results (Q1FY22). Consolidated revenues for the quarter have increased by 37% on a year-on-year basis to ₹661 crore. This was helped by a favourable base as revenues had declined by 26% year-on-year in Q1FY2, owing to the impact of the first covid-19 wave.

In general, companies also faced the adverse impact of the second covid wave this time around. Given this backdrop, Emami’s revenues have increased by around 2% versus Q1FY20. This is driven by a better performance of the domestic business. Emami’s domestic revenues accounted for 85% of its total revenues in Q1FY22 and grew by 42% year-on-year, clocking 38% volume growth.

The company’s key brands saw more than 20% growth year-on-year. “However, on a two-year CAGR, growth rate accelerated sharply for the pain management and the Zandu healthcare portfolio, while it moderated sharply for the Navratna range and slightly for the Kesh King brand," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a report on 2 August. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate.

According to Emami, “While personal care products were impacted, demand for health and hygiene products was also muted compared to the first wave phase."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin inched up slightly year-on-year and 340 basis points vis-à-vis Q4FY21. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Gross margin fell 47 basis points year-on-year, which looks good considering that the measure had declined by 249 basis points in Q4FY21.

Going ahead, investors would focus on the sales momentum. “While it is too early to call out a structural recovery in sales, before the covid-led blip on discretionary consumption in 1QFY22, the company had reported three successive quarters of two-year average sales of 7.5–10% – a level we believe Emami can go back to 2QFY22 onwards. This is far better than the 3.7% sales CAGR between FY16–20," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The broker further added in a report on 2 August, “If the path to sustainable and strong double-digit sales growth continues, a further re-rating is possible."

Even so, the sharp appreciation in Emami shares indicates investors are factoring a good portion of the upsides into the price. Note that the Emami stock has risen as much as 60% from its pre-covid highs in January 2020. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at around 30 times the estimated earnings for financial year 2023.

