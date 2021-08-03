Emami begins this fiscal on a satisfactory note after a decent run in FY21

Going ahead, investors would focus on the sales momentum. “While it is too early to call out a structural recovery in sales, before the covid-led blip on discretionary consumption in 1QFY22, the company had reported three successive quarters of two-year average sales of 7.5–10% – a level we believe Emami can go back to 2QFY22 onwards. This is far better than the 3.7% sales CAGR between FY16–20," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.