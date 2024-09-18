Markets
Emami’s D2C push, premium acquisitions can drive FY25 goals
Summary
- Emami expects lower raw material costs to aid gross margin expansion going ahead, but substantial rise in advertising and promotional spends could curb Ebitda margin increase
Emami Ltd is gearing up for a better FY25, eyeing double-digit domestic revenue growth after clocking a 4% increase in FY24. So, what’s the game plan? More focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more