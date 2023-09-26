Emami pines for rural recovery2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Emami has vast rural exposure, contributing about 50% to its revenue. Plus, its product portfolio has a seasonality element.
Emami Ltd’s shares have been flattish in the past year. A key factor that is keeping sentiments muted for the stock is a weak rural demand recovery outlook due to deficient rainfall so far. Emami has vast rural exposure, contributing about 50% to its revenue.
