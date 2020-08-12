Emami stock finally gets investor love; sustaining recovery momentum key

MUMBAI: Shares of Emami Ltd have risen as much as 38% since it announced its June quarter results on Friday. Remember, the Emami stock has not received much love in a long time from investors in the consumer space.

The stock has declined about 45% over the last five years, sharply underperforming the Nifty 200 index. And there are enough reasons for the low investor confidence. For one, over the past few years, growth has eluded the company, which offers Zandu balm and BoroPlus, among other products. Over FY2016-2020, consolidated operating revenues have remained painfully constant at around ₹2,600 crore. Plus, high pledges of promoter shareholding--90% as on June end--have also been a cause of worry for investors over the past few quarters.

The good news is that some of these concerns easing now. During the June quarter earnings conference call last week, Emami’s management said that after the sale of its cement business, promoter’s pledge has dropped to 55% and will fall to around 50% in the next few days.

"This makes the situation comfortable, although ideally the pledges should be further pared down over the next 6-12 months to give more comfort," wrote analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Further, green shoots of recovery, visible in Jun, have bloomed to a double-digit growth in July, according to Emami. Healthcare and pain management products boosted growth in July. Needless to say, analysts are enthused by this better-than-expected recovery.

Coming to the June quarter, covid-19 led disruptions show in the numbers with April and May being hit. For the quarter, Emami’s health and hygiene portfolio did well, in keeping with the pandemic times as demand for such products surged. But that was not enough to boost overall revenues, which declined nearly 26% year-on-year to ₹481 crore.

Even so, the company did well on the margin front despite the 1% increase in employee costs. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 487 basis points to 25.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Emami’s Ebitda margin improvement was one of the best among consumer firms this results season. A sharp 54% drop in advertising and sales promotion expenses helped Ebitda performance.

The company has launched new products during the quarter and is looking to launch a few more, which should help revenue growth in the coming quarters. Additionally, a reasonably high rural exposure is expected to boost revenue growth in the medium term.

Meanwhile, based on Bloomberg data, the Emami stock now trades at about 26 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. Some analysts have advised caution though. "Despite strong growth in June/ July, we expect core categories to improve gradually," wrote analysts from HDFC Securities Ltd in a report on 8 August.

For now, the sharp outperformance in Emami shares since its results suggests investors are capturing in the near-term tailwinds adequately.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated