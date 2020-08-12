Emami stock finally gets investor love; sustaining recovery momentum key

The stock has declined about 45% over the last five years, sharply underperforming the Nifty 200 index. And there are enough reasons for the low investor confidence. For one, over the past few years, growth has eluded the company, which offers Zandu balm and BoroPlus, among other products. Over FY2016-2020, consolidated operating revenues have remained painfully constant at around ₹2,600 crore. Plus, high pledges of promoter shareholding--90% as on June end--have also been a cause of worry for investors over the past few quarters.