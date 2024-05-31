Emami stock glows amid signs of rural recovery and a scorching summer
Summary
- Weak rural demand and seasonality have weighed on the company growth in recent years, but management’s comments on a rural recovery and the prospect of hotter summers could turn its fortunes around.
Emami Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹646.20 on the NSE in early trade on Friday. The stock is up about 15% since the company declared its March quarter (Q4 FY24) results on Wednesday even though Ebitda came in slightly under some analysts’ expectations.