Emami stock glows amid signs of rural recovery and a scorching summer

Why the stock is surging

So why are investors thrilled? The answer is easy. The outlook is improving and management’s comments on rural demand recovery has inspired confidence. “Notably, the rural market is also witnessing a recovery which bodes well for our future prospects," said Emami’s management during the earnings call. Emami has a larger presence in rural markets (about 50% of sales) than its peers in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Under Project Khoj, its distribution initiative centred on expanding rural coverage, Emami has entered 20,000 towns in rural India since FY21, taking its tally to more than 52,000 such towns.