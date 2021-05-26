Emami triumphs in a rough FY21, but investors will watch if momentum sustains

While valuations are relatively cheaper than some other consumer firms, investors will watch whether Emami sustains its growth momentum, going ahead. “While it is too early to call out the structural recovery in sales, the third successive quarter of two-year average sales of 7.5-10% is encouraging," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The broker added, “Whether Emami is able to sustain or surpass the better than usual sales momentum witnessed in the past three quarters, remains to be seen, especially if seasonality and rural momentum turn out to be less favorable than recent quarters."