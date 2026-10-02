Emami Ltd’s ₹282 crore open-market share buyback comes after a difficult year for the consumer-goods maker. Announced last month at ₹475 apiece, the move offers a measure of support to shareholders even as the stock has fallen more than 30% over the past 12 months. The Nifty FMCG index has declined around 20% over the same period. Emami shares closed at ₹372.65 on Thursday.
Emami’s D2C bet faces a new test as buyback offers support
SummaryEmami is betting on D2C brands and acquisitions to drive growth, but the bigger test is whether the portfolio can turn that growth into profits as the core business faces pressure.
Emami Ltd’s ₹282 crore open-market share buyback comes after a difficult year for the consumer-goods maker. Announced last month at ₹475 apiece, the move offers a measure of support to shareholders even as the stock has fallen more than 30% over the past 12 months. The Nifty FMCG index has declined around 20% over the same period. Emami shares closed at ₹372.65 on Thursday.
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