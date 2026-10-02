Emami’s D2C bet faces a new test as buyback offers support

Emami Ltd’s ₹282 crore open-market share buyback comes after a difficult year for the consumer-goods maker. Announced last month at ₹475 apiece, the move offers a measure of support to shareholders even as the stock has fallen more than 30% over the past 12 months. The Nifty FMCG index has declined around 20% over the same period. Emami shares closed at ₹372.65 on Thursday.
Emami Ltd’s ₹282 crore open-market share buyback comes after a difficult year for the consumer-goods maker. Announced last month at ₹475 apiece, the move offers a measure of support to shareholders even as the stock has fallen more than 30% over the past 12 months. The Nifty FMCG index has declined around 20% over the same period. Emami shares closed at ₹372.65 on Thursday.
Nitin Gupta of HDFC Research said, “Emami’s weakness is not unique,” attributing the sector’s domestic weakness to seasonality, weak consumer pockets in rural India, volatile financial performance and the shift towards direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. The West Asia conflict has added to the pressure, hurting supply chains, logistics costs, and raw material baskets.
Emami has responded with price hikes to offset higher input costs. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), consolidated revenue rose 15% year-on-year to ₹1,039 crore, but Ebitda grew at a slower 6% to ₹226 crore, pulling the margin down to 21.8% from 23.7% in Q1FY26. Gross margin also declined to 65.8% from 69.4%.
The domestic business accounted for around 88% of revenue, with the rest coming from international markets. International revenue declined 12% last quarter, mainly because of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, which constrained Emami’s ability to execute orders.
D2C becomes a bigger bet
Emami’s strategic portfolio was a bright spot, contributing 18% of domestic sales in Q1FY27 and clocking 61% like-for-like growth, with revenue of ₹160 crore. The company has expanded its presence in emerging FMCG segments through strategic investments in The Man Company, Brillare and Axiom Ayurveda, which are now subsidiaries. Management expects the portfolio to reach ₹700-800 crore in FY27.
Emami’s D2C footprint already extends into traditional segments through platforms such as Zanducare, while its strategic investments division remains the main vehicle for its digital-first D2C bets.
“Strategic investments currently contribute around 6% of our consolidated turnover, and we expect this to scale roughly seven-fold to approximately 25% by FY30 — emerging as a meaningful growth driver within Emami’s portfolio,” said Emami’s FY26 annual report.
The bigger question is whether that growth can translate into profits.
Strategic investments may increasingly drive Emami’s growth, but the portfolio’s earnings profile has yet to catch up. Strategic investments Ebitda is around breakeven, despite gross margins above 50% for most businesses and above 70% for Brillare and IncNut.
“(D2C) Ebitda losses shall narrow sharply to -3% to -4% in FY27 from -18% to -20% last year and targets 8%+ Ebitda margin over the next two years,” wrote Nuvama Institutional Equities analysts in a report on 21 September after interacting with Emami’s top management executives.
Nuvama expects Emami’s revenue growth at about 25% year-on-year in Q2FY27, led by M&A and D2C, with core growth of around 18% on a soft base.
Buyback support
Against this backdrop, Emami’s buyback will cover up to 5.937 million shares, or 1.36% of its capital. “While the impact on per-share metrics remains modest, the buyback is positive, as it reflects capital distribution to the shareholders,” said Anand Rathi Research.
Following the steep underperformance of the Emami stock over the past year, it currently trades at 22 times FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg data, a valuation that is not demanding.
The stock’s trajectory will depend on how effectively Emami executes its strategic D2C investments and converts their growth into margin accretion. A recovery in the international business will also be a factor to watch.