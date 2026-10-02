Emami’s D2C bet faces a new test as buyback offers support

Emami Ltd’s ₹282 crore open-market share buyback comes after a difficult year for the consumer-goods maker. Announced last month at ₹475 apiece, the move offers a measure of support to shareholders even as the stock has fallen more than 30% over the past 12 months. The Nifty FMCG index has declined around 20% over the same period. Emami shares closed at ₹372.65 on Thursday.