Embassy Office’s FY27 growth targets look doable unless GCC demand falters

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 02:17 PM IST
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Embassy is guiding for a second consecutive year of double-digit growth.
Summary
Embassy sees AI-related risk to be benign for office assets and expects portfolio occupancy to increase to 92-93% in FY27

Embassy Office Parks Reit met its FY26 leasing guidance of 6.4 million square feet (msf), aided by organic expansions and acquisitions. Healthy leasing momentum across Bengaluru, Noida and Chennai assets helped portfolio occupancy rise 300 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 90% as of March.

Global capability centres (GCCs) contributed about 60% to Embassy's total leasing, driven by technology, healthcare and BFSI sectors. With seven new GCC entrants in FY26, Embassy has 102 GCCs in its occupier portfolio of 280 corporates.

The prospects for Grade A office spaces would be upbeat in FY27 given favourable demand-supply dynamics. Embassy sees AI-related risk to be benign for office assets and expects portfolio occupancy to increase to 92-93% in FY27. Leasing of vacant space at Embassy Manyata, Embassy Oxygen, and Splendid Techzone in Chennai would drive improvement.

Also Read | War jitters revive demand for Reits after IT-driven sell-off

An uptick in rentals, occupancies, and the commissioning of new leasing assets should buoy the operating profitability metrics of net operating income (NOI) and distribution per unit (DPU). DPU is the cash payout per unit to investors.

NOI is expected to grow 13% year-on-year, but DPU growth would be slower at 10%, largely due to higher interest cost. Embassy is guiding for a second consecutive year of double-digit growth. NOI and DPU grew 15% and 10% in FY26, respectively, in line with guidance. ICICI Securities says Embassy’s FY27 guidance is realistic and achievable. It expects DPU to rise to 27.6 per unit in FY27 and to 30.8 per unit in FY28 from 25.3 per unit in FY26.

Embassy’s portfolio expanded to 43.5 msf in FY26. Over FY27–30, it is developing a pipeline of around 6.2msf with total capital outlay of nearly 3,500 crore, to be funded through debt. The total acquisition pipeline under consideration is now around 12.6 msf.

Also Read | Office Reits eye portfolio growth, higher occupancy

Embassy aims to launch the first hotel Hilton Garden Inn at Embassy TechVillage in July followed by Hilton 5-star in March 2027. With geopolitical tensions hurting the tourism and hospitality industry, developments here are crucial. Its hotel assets’ NOI grew by a modest 5% year-on-year in FY26, with a 63% occupancy.

However, the Embassy has indicated its intent to divest its operational hotel portfolio if it fetches an attractive valuation, and the proceeds from the sale would be used for debt reduction and new acquisitions. The Embassy stock is down 1% so far in 2026, faring much better than many residential realty stocks.

Also Read | Strong pre-sales, weak outlook: Can realty stocks hold up?

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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