Embassy Office’s FY27 growth targets look doable unless GCC demand falters

Embassy Office Parks Reit met its FY26 leasing guidance of 6.4 million square feet (msf), aided by organic expansions and acquisitions. Healthy leasing momentum across Bengaluru, Noida and Chennai assets helped portfolio occupancy rise 300 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 90% as of March.
Embassy Office Parks Reit met its FY26 leasing guidance of 6.4 million square feet (msf), aided by organic expansions and acquisitions. Healthy leasing momentum across Bengaluru, Noida and Chennai assets helped portfolio occupancy rise 300 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 90% as of March.
Global capability centres (GCCs) contributed about 60% to Embassy's total leasing, driven by technology, healthcare and BFSI sectors. With seven new GCC entrants in FY26, Embassy has 102 GCCs in its occupier portfolio of 280 corporates.
Global capability centres (GCCs) contributed about 60% to Embassy's total leasing, driven by technology, healthcare and BFSI sectors. With seven new GCC entrants in FY26, Embassy has 102 GCCs in its occupier portfolio of 280 corporates.
The prospects for Grade A office spaces would be upbeat in FY27 given favourable demand-supply dynamics. Embassy sees AI-related risk to be benign for office assets and expects portfolio occupancy to increase to 92-93% in FY27. Leasing of vacant space at Embassy Manyata, Embassy Oxygen, and Splendid Techzone in Chennai would drive improvement.
An uptick in rentals, occupancies, and the commissioning of new leasing assets should buoy the operating profitability metrics of net operating income (NOI) and distribution per unit (DPU). DPU is the cash payout per unit to investors.
NOI is expected to grow 13% year-on-year, but DPU growth would be slower at 10%, largely due to higher interest cost. Embassy is guiding for a second consecutive year of double-digit growth. NOI and DPU grew 15% and 10% in FY26, respectively, in line with guidance. ICICI Securities says Embassy’s FY27 guidance is realistic and achievable. It expects DPU to rise to ₹27.6 per unit in FY27 and to ₹30.8 per unit in FY28 from ₹25.3 per unit in FY26.
Embassy’s portfolio expanded to 43.5 msf in FY26. Over FY27–30, it is developing a pipeline of around 6.2msf with total capital outlay of nearly ₹3,500 crore, to be funded through debt. The total acquisition pipeline under consideration is now around 12.6 msf.
Embassy aims to launch the first hotel Hilton Garden Inn at Embassy TechVillage in July followed by Hilton 5-star in March 2027. With geopolitical tensions hurting the tourism and hospitality industry, developments here are crucial. Its hotel assets’ NOI grew by a modest 5% year-on-year in FY26, with a 63% occupancy.
However, the Embassy has indicated its intent to divest its operational hotel portfolio if it fetches an attractive valuation, and the proceeds from the sale would be used for debt reduction and new acquisitions. The Embassy stock is down 1% so far in 2026, faring much better than many residential realty stocks.