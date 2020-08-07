Embassy’s impressive Q1 results explain scramble for Mindspace Reits

The key highlight of Embassy’s June quarter result was that despite the lockdown, rental collections from office occupiers remained robust at 98.9%. In a post earnings conference call, the Embassy management said there has been a great deal of conjecture around work-from-home domestically and globally. However, in India, working from home has significant challenges relating to physical and digital infrastructure. It is indeed likely that there will be more flexibility in terms of work place with a hybrid of traditional office and home locations. But offices will continue to be a core amenity for the Indian business community, the management said.