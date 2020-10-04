Embassy’s rentals reflect resilience of high-end office properties

Rising preference for work from home (WFH), prompted by covid-19, weakened investors’ sentiment towards commercial real estate. Despite that, the Embassy Office Parks Reit has continued to witness strong rental collections.

In the second quarter, rental collections on 26.2 million sq. ft (msf) of operational office portfolio stood at 98.5%. In the June quarter, office rental collections were 99.9%, the company said in its latest operational update. Rentals increased 11% across 18 office leases, with year-to-date rental increases of 12% across 40 office leases, it added.

“Embassy Office Park’s rental collections for 2QFY21 remain robust and the recent quarterly update provides good visibility with 95% occupiers operating. This can be attributed to business stability of its top clients largely from the technology sector. Overall, the Grade A commercial property segment has managed to hold up pretty well in the current scenario," Mohit Agarwal, analyst, IIFL Securities Ltd, said.

“Improvement in rental allays some concerns about clients trying to renegotiate or ask for discounts in rent payments. In their post earnings conference call, its management sounded confident of decent rental collections. So, in that sense, this is in line with what the management had indicated. However, granular details on trajectory of average rentals, renewal of contracts and new leases, which are key for the stock’s performance, will be known only when the results are announced," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Little wonder then that the stock’s reaction to this development was muted. Shares of the company ended Thursday’s session on a flat note at ₹362.15 on the NSE.

Nonetheless, resilience of Grade A office properties bodes well for real estate investment trusts (Reit) as a product. A concern was that the WFH culture would weigh on developers having high office rental incomes. Embassy’s performance shows that this concern is overdone to an extent, analysts said. Over 95% of Embassy’s occupiers and over 15,500 employees operated from its properties in September 2020. This is much higher than the average of 8,500 employees who operated from its properties during the June quarter, said the statement.

According to Edelweiss Securities Ltd, the initial euphoria about improved productivity from WFH has ebbed and has trigged concerns such as employee burnout. “In fact, employees have returned to offices wherever covid-19 has come under control (China, South Korea, Germany, France, etc.,) and leasing demand has picked up (including from tech giants)," it said in a report on 23 September.

Improved investor sentiment for commercial realty could benefit the upcoming Canadian alternative asset manager backed Brookfield Reit IPO. Analysts say a key near-term trigger for the Embassy stock is commentary on new leases.

