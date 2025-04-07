EM earnings brace for tariff wrath
Summary
- Emerging market economies are now exposed to external risks such as subdued export demand and currency volatility weighing on their economic growth prospects.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to levy reciprocal tariffs on trading partners has opened a can of worms for emerging market (EM) equities. A 10% baseline tariff is levied on all countries effective 5 April, while countries with whom the US has large trade deficits are subject to higher reciprocal tariff rates effective 9 April. With that, EM economies are now exposed to external risks such as subdued export demand and currency volatility weighing on their economic growth prospects.