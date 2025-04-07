EM earnings brace for tariff wrath

At the micro level, this could percolate to earnings growth outlook of corporates in these regions getting bleak. This could, in turn, mean earnings downgrades—a sentiment dampener for equity investors. “For Asia, which we view as the manufacturing powerhouse of the world—we think even assuming tariffs are passed on to US end-consumers, there will likely still be some costs that Asian manufacturers will have to bear. Many of the Asian manufacturing companies have also relocated production to other parts of the world (Asean, India, Mexico, etc) over the years—but given broad-based tariffs, that strategy will unlikely prove to be a complete mitigation strategy," said Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 3 April.