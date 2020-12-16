Emerging market equities the most preferred asset class among fund managers

Going into 2021, emerging market (EM) equities are finding their lost charm among investors again. Global fund managers are net 55% overweight on EM equities, showed the latest fund manager survey by Bank of America Securities . This is the highest allocation to EM equities since November 2010, said the survey report. This makes EM equities now the top preferred investment asset class.

A key factor contributing to the rising popularity of EM equities is a weak dollar. The US dollar index has been on a declining trend since March, falling around 9%, courtesy the massive liquidity push by the US Federal Reserve and stimulus by the US government. Further, hopes of a fresh coronavirus aid package by the new US government are likely to keep the US dollar on a weak footing. This makes EM equities a more attractive bet compared to developed market stocks.

Another factor aiding the bullish EM equities narrative is earnings growth. Global earnings are expected to revive aided by reopening of the economy following approval of an effective vaccination. Research house Nomura Inc. expects 20% earnings growth in Asian stocks in 2021 and foresees MSCI Asia-ex Japan index to deliver 9% total returns (including dividends) by end of 2021. Although, it should be noted that earnings recovery in 2021 would come on a low base.

“With EM being a high-beta (more volatile than the stock market as a whole) play on the global earnings cycle, and with the global cycle now in an early expansion, we should be able to see good earnings growth out of EM. Juxtaposed against a large valuation discount, this bodes well for EM relative to developed markets," Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro in Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation Division said in his latest blog.

The MSCI Asia-Ex Japan index is trading at a one a year-forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16 times. This is much lower than the 21 times valuation multiple of the MSCI World index.

It’s not that everything is hunky-dory for EM equities. There are some downside risks as well. For instance, one worry is the possibility of a gradual withdrawal of the stimulus by global central banks as green shoots of economic recovery are emerging. Easy money has driven markets up, and liquidity tightening may well lead to a reversal.

With improving demand, inflation could also make a comeback, especially commodity inflation. The market has been complacent about soaring fiscal deficits of Asian nations largely due to muted inflation trajectory. So, rise in inflation could be a sentiment dampener.

“One related risk is that we could be too sanguine about EM inflation in our macro forecasts, and we start to see upside surprises there, eroding EM real yields," Gaurav Saroliya, director macro strategy at Oxford Economics said in a report on 11 December.

