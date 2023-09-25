Emerging risks to test Indian equities’ mettle3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:06 PM IST
In general, emerging market equities are seen as more vulnerable to higher interest rates. So, foreign investors may seek refuge in relatively safer assets such as the US dollar.
A confluence of unfavourable factors has emerged lately that could hurt the appetite for riskier assets such as equities. Cases in point include rising US bond yields and a strengthening US dollar index, which reduce the attractiveness of stocks, amid worries of a global recession. For the first time since October 2007, the US 10-year bond yield soared to touch 4.5% on Monday.
