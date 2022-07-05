Employee costs of listed companies touch multi-year high

Another analysis of employee cost trends for BSE 500 by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd also showed that employee costs grew at 14% y-o-y to ₹10 trillion in FY22, which is 9 percentage points faster than FY21. “An analysis of employee cost trends by company size (revenue based) shows that the employee cost growth across the top 400 companies is now approximately at the same pace, unlike the large mismatch between larger and smaller companies in FY21," said the Jefferies report on 4 July.