Employee costs of listed companies touch multi-year high

Employee costs of Nifty 500 companies clocked an eight-year high growth rate of 12.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹10.8 trillion in FY22, after single-digit growth in FY20 and FY21, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
A key theme for India Inc in FY21 was cost rationalization. However, some costs made a comeback in FY22. Employee costs of Nifty 500 companies clocked an eight-year high growth rate of 12.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹10.8 trillion in FY22, after single-digit growth in FY20 and FY21, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The technology sector accounted for 31% of overall employee costs among Nifty 500 companies. Top IT companies hired more employees and also gave existing employees salary hikes amid high demand for talent. For instance, Infosys Ltd added over 54,000 employees in FY22. Next in line was the banking, financial services and insurance sector, which accounted for over 22% of the employee costs, according to Motilal Oswal.
Another analysis of employee cost trends for BSE 500 by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd also showed that employee costs grew at 14% y-o-y to ₹10 trillion in FY22, which is 9 percentage points faster than FY21. “An analysis of employee cost trends by company size (revenue based) shows that the employee cost growth across the top 400 companies is now approximately at the same pace, unlike the large mismatch between larger and smaller companies in FY21," said the Jefferies report on 4 July.
Listed companies are seeing improved hiring trends, but the unorganized sector is facing challenges. Small and regional companies in various sectors such as pipes, wood panel, and tile makers, are battling input cost inflation and rising competition from larger companies.
“While there is no comprehensive employment or wage indicator for unorganized sector, anecdotal evidence points to improved employment outlook especially in the services sector. This is likely to boost income. Having said that, once adjusted for higher inflation, the real income boost for unorganised sector is likely to be limited relative to the organised sector," said Anubhuti Sahay, senior economist, Standard Chartered Bank.
The rural employment scene also is discouraging, with the unemployment rate increasing to 8% in June from 6.6% in May, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data showed. “Rural wage growth has continued to stay sluggish, and is currently below inflation," said the Jefferies report. There are expectations that a normal monsoon would translate into increased rural employment.
Simply put, employment trends of listed companies and the unorganized sector indicate K-shaped recovery that the economy is seeing now.