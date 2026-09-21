Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

EMs have a bitter pill to swallow

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends.
The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends.
Summary

Tightening monetary policy and higher bond yields in developed markets are pushing capital away from emerging economies, weakening their currencies and raising corporate debt costs. 

Gift this article

Developed-market central banks are in a tightening cycle as they combat crude oil price-led inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have raised rates, too. Asian markets’ reaction to the Fed’s much-anticipated move was mixed. The jury is now out on the timing and quantum of the next Fed hike, with the Fed meeting in October and December. A lot depends on crude oil price, which is already at $110/barrel.

Developed-market central banks are in a tightening cycle as they combat crude oil price-led inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have raised rates, too. Asian markets’ reaction to the Fed’s much-anticipated move was mixed. The jury is now out on the timing and quantum of the next Fed hike, with the Fed meeting in October and December. A lot depends on crude oil price, which is already at $110/barrel.

A higher-for-longer interest-rate scenario exerts pressure on risk assets such as emerging market (EM) equities and Asian currencies. Local currency weakness invites imported inflation, making the central banks’ inflation fight trickier. Further, a higher-rate-led rise in Treasury yields usually triggers capital outflows from other markets into the US.

A renewed tightening cycle by the Fed means a stronger US dollar and firmer bond yields. Higher yields weaken corporate balance sheets as the cost of capital rises, hurting earnings growth prospects. The US 10-year bond yield climbed above the 5% mark last week—its highest level since 2007. Higher government bond yields make fixed-income assets more attractive than equities.

Also Read | Nothing to stop an October Fed hike, says Standard Chartered's Englander

EPFR data collated by Elara Securities showed that last week, US funds saw a sharp $64 billion rebound in inflows (a 3-month high) following the Fed’s rate hike, while global emerging market funds recorded their first outflow in 10 weeks of $877 million. Among Asian countries, South Korea and India-focused funds saw outflows. Taiwan-dedicated funds attracted $1.7 billion in inflows, but the underlying trend is showing early signs of moderation. This divergence suggests that the Fed decision may have triggered a relative re-allocation toward US equities, as the hike was accompanied by a resilient growth backdrop rather than signalling economic weakness, said the Elara report dated 18 September.

Lately, the artificial intelligence (AI) theme has dictated foreign flows into Asian economies such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia. India has been an exception to this trend since it is widely regarded as a non-AI hedge. But Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, cautions about outflow even from AI-focused markets as the borrowing costs of firms investing heavily in AI capital expenditure inch higher on elevated interest rates.

Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals

The room for Asian central banks either to ease or maintain interest rates is shrinking. September marks an inflection point in a broad-based developed-market hiking cycle, but the path forward for EM central banks is far less uniform, said Emkay Global Financial Services. “Domestic conditions are driving considerable divergence across Asian countries: this week, Brazil remains on an easing path, while Taiwan is likely holding steady, supported by the AI-led growth boom and ongoing disinflation,” added Emkay.

Also Read | Fed hikes return. Can domestic buyers cushion the blow?

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% at its last meeting. But the clamour for an interest rate hike at the October meeting is growing louder, especially after retail inflation in August rose to a multi-month high of 4.82%, driven by food inflation. Plus, the rupee has weakened to 96 per dollar. Amid this, Indian equities are feeling the heat. The MSCI India index is down 7.5% in 2026 but trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 17, a premium to peers in Asia and emerging markets, according to Bloomberg data.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Harsha Jethmalani

    Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

    and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsMark To MarketEMs have a bitter pill to swallow

    EMs have a bitter pill to swallow

    Harsha Jethmalani
    2 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends.
    The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends.
    Summary

    Tightening monetary policy and higher bond yields in developed markets are pushing capital away from emerging economies, weakening their currencies and raising corporate debt costs. 

    Gift this article

    Developed-market central banks are in a tightening cycle as they combat crude oil price-led inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have raised rates, too. Asian markets’ reaction to the Fed’s much-anticipated move was mixed. The jury is now out on the timing and quantum of the next Fed hike, with the Fed meeting in October and December. A lot depends on crude oil price, which is already at $110/barrel.

    Developed-market central banks are in a tightening cycle as they combat crude oil price-led inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points interest rate hike last week was its first in three years, and another rate hike is on the cards before 2026 ends. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have raised rates, too. Asian markets’ reaction to the Fed’s much-anticipated move was mixed. The jury is now out on the timing and quantum of the next Fed hike, with the Fed meeting in October and December. A lot depends on crude oil price, which is already at $110/barrel.

    A higher-for-longer interest-rate scenario exerts pressure on risk assets such as emerging market (EM) equities and Asian currencies. Local currency weakness invites imported inflation, making the central banks’ inflation fight trickier. Further, a higher-rate-led rise in Treasury yields usually triggers capital outflows from other markets into the US.

    A renewed tightening cycle by the Fed means a stronger US dollar and firmer bond yields. Higher yields weaken corporate balance sheets as the cost of capital rises, hurting earnings growth prospects. The US 10-year bond yield climbed above the 5% mark last week—its highest level since 2007. Higher government bond yields make fixed-income assets more attractive than equities.

    Also Read | Nothing to stop an October Fed hike, says Standard Chartered's Englander

    EPFR data collated by Elara Securities showed that last week, US funds saw a sharp $64 billion rebound in inflows (a 3-month high) following the Fed’s rate hike, while global emerging market funds recorded their first outflow in 10 weeks of $877 million. Among Asian countries, South Korea and India-focused funds saw outflows. Taiwan-dedicated funds attracted $1.7 billion in inflows, but the underlying trend is showing early signs of moderation. This divergence suggests that the Fed decision may have triggered a relative re-allocation toward US equities, as the hike was accompanied by a resilient growth backdrop rather than signalling economic weakness, said the Elara report dated 18 September.

    Lately, the artificial intelligence (AI) theme has dictated foreign flows into Asian economies such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia. India has been an exception to this trend since it is widely regarded as a non-AI hedge. But Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, cautions about outflow even from AI-focused markets as the borrowing costs of firms investing heavily in AI capital expenditure inch higher on elevated interest rates.

    Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals

    The room for Asian central banks either to ease or maintain interest rates is shrinking. September marks an inflection point in a broad-based developed-market hiking cycle, but the path forward for EM central banks is far less uniform, said Emkay Global Financial Services. “Domestic conditions are driving considerable divergence across Asian countries: this week, Brazil remains on an easing path, while Taiwan is likely holding steady, supported by the AI-led growth boom and ongoing disinflation,” added Emkay.

    Also Read | Fed hikes return. Can domestic buyers cushion the blow?

    The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% at its last meeting. But the clamour for an interest rate hike at the October meeting is growing louder, especially after retail inflation in August rose to a multi-month high of 4.82%, driven by food inflation. Plus, the rupee has weakened to 96 per dollar. Amid this, Indian equities are feeling the heat. The MSCI India index is down 7.5% in 2026 but trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 17, a premium to peers in Asia and emerging markets, according to Bloomberg data.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Harsha Jethmalani

      Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

      and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsMark To MarketEMs have a bitter pill to swallow
      Read Next Story