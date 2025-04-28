Electronics manufacturing services sector gets charged up on PLI, US tariff impact; Dixon, Amber set to benefit
SummaryIndia's production-linked incentive scheme for electronics manufacturing services, starting 1 May, aims to boost manufacturing amid US-China trade tensions. With a targeted investment of ₹59,300 crore, it incentivizes local production of components, benefiting companies like Dixon and Amber.
The launch of the Indian government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) for the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector, inviting applications from 1 May, could not have come at a better time, with the disruption caused by the US-China tariff war. While the US has exempted essential electronics from reciprocal tariffs applicable to Chinese imports, they would still attract a 20% tariff against nil from other countries.