Encouraging signs of demand recovery for Colgate Palmolive

The company’s presence in the oral care category means that the demand for its products is relatively stable during these pandemic times. What’s more, the September quarter is set to turn out better on a sequential basis. After an interaction with the Colgate management, analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 18 September, “Colgate’s toothpaste volumes have improved from the June quarter (-4% year-on-year) levels and are witnessing growth." For the September quarter, the broking firm estimates Colgate’s toothpaste volumes in early mid-single digits and toothbrush volumes to be flat. Note that in the June quarter, toothbrush volumes had declined substantially, weighing on overall volume growth during the quarter. Toothbrush sales tend to be more discretionary than that of toothpaste.