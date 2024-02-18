Energy, railways, data centres may drive Siemens’ growth
Summary
- Siemens has said that general elections might briefly slow down major project bids but will not disrupt its long-term growth trajectory
Siemens Ltd, with its diverse range of product offerings, is poised to benefit significantly from the increased spending on infrastructure in the energy and railway sectors. This optimism is mirrored in its stock price, hovering near the 52-week high of ₹4,499.80 apiece seen last week. Analysts suggest that power transmission and distribution, data centres, railways, metros, and locomotives will remain growth areas for the heavy electrical equipment manufacturer.