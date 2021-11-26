Engineers India's strong order adds to brighter outlook

Execution pick-up holds key for the company’s prospects. As such, order inflow has been rising. Order book for the consultancy segment rose 20% year-on-year to ₹5,298 crore, with all orders bagged in 2QFY22 in the segment. The turnkey order book fell 40% to ₹2,731 crore. Overseas orders comprised 12% of the total order book, with the overall order book at ₹8,092 crore and inflows in 1HFY22 up 30% compared with 1HFY20 levels.