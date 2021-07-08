Equitas gives one more reason to warm up to small finance banks

The upshot is that Equitas Small Finance Bank has a challenge when it comes to asset quality. Indeed, this can be stretched to other small finance banks as well. Details of asset quality that the bank will release in its audited financial statement for the quarter at a later date would determine whether investors should worry. For now, a modest valuation seems to be working for the stock. Despite the recent sharp gains, the stock trades at a discount to its estimated book value for FY22. AU Small Finance Bank shares trade at a multiple of 4.6 times.