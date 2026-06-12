Equitas Small Finance Bank’s next leg of growth hinges on winning the deposit battle

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock rose more than 3% on Friday, approaching its 52-week high of ₹76.93 on 9 June. At a meeting with analysts on Thursday, management outlined a 2030 roadmap that involves sustaining credit growth at around 20%, a 1.5% return on assets (RoA) and a 15% return on equity. But the most crucial and positive takeaway for investors is transformation of the bank’s loan book.
Secured assets accounted for 88% of advances in FY26 versus 75% in FY20, driven by small business loans (SBL), affordable housing, vehicle finance and gold loans. Its mainstay SBLs accounted for 40% of advances in FY26 and have clocked a 27% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY18-26.
On the other hand, microfinance institution (MFI) exposure has fallen from 46% FY17 to around 10% in FY26 through a calibrated approach. The bank aims to cap MFI exposure at these levels. Lower dependence on MFI, which has been under stress lately, shields the bank from earnings volatility and strengthens the quality of the franchise.