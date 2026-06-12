Equitas Small Finance Bank’s next leg of growth hinges on winning the deposit battle

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock rose more than 3% on Friday, approaching its 52-week high of ₹76.93 on 9 June. At a meeting with analysts on Thursday, management outlined a 2030 roadmap that involves sustaining credit growth at around 20%, a 1.5% return on assets (RoA) and a 15% return on equity. But the most crucial and positive takeaway for investors is transformation of the bank’s loan book.
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock rose more than 3% on Friday, approaching its 52-week high of ₹76.93 on 9 June. At a meeting with analysts on Thursday, management outlined a 2030 roadmap that involves sustaining credit growth at around 20%, a 1.5% return on assets (RoA) and a 15% return on equity. But the most crucial and positive takeaway for investors is transformation of the bank’s loan book.
Secured assets accounted for 88% of advances in FY26 versus 75% in FY20, driven by small business loans (SBL), affordable housing, vehicle finance and gold loans. Its mainstay SBLs accounted for 40% of advances in FY26 and have clocked a 27% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY18-26.
Secured assets accounted for 88% of advances in FY26 versus 75% in FY20, driven by small business loans (SBL), affordable housing, vehicle finance and gold loans. Its mainstay SBLs accounted for 40% of advances in FY26 and have clocked a 27% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY18-26.
On the other hand, microfinance institution (MFI) exposure has fallen from 46% FY17 to around 10% in FY26 through a calibrated approach. The bank aims to cap MFI exposure at these levels. Lower dependence on MFI, which has been under stress lately, shields the bank from earnings volatility and strengthens the quality of the franchise.
Focus on execution
Most challenges associated with the company’s transition from a non-banking financial company to a diversified retail bank are now behind it, management said, so the focus is now on execution. While lending is a strong suit of small finance banks, deposit mobilization remains a key challenge. This has resulted in a higher reliance on borrowings to support credit growth. Note that Equitas is a relatively new brand compared to some established banks that offer higher deposit rates. Deposits grew 42% annually from ₹1,921 crore in FY17 to ₹46,533 crore in FY26. In FY26, deposits grew 8% year-on-year.
The landed cost of funds declined from 12.7% in FY17 to 8.2% in FY26 and management expects this trend to continue. The bank hiked savings account and term deposit rates in Q4FY26, which should improve the CASA mix and help sustain net interest margin (NIM) around 7% over the medium term.
“A 68% retail deposit mix gives Equitas a funding advantage that most NBFCs cannot replicate,” Centrum Broking said in a report dated 11 June. Improving branch productivity, coupled with a declining cost of funds, should allow the bank to grow liabilities (deposits) without a proportional increase in operating expenses, supporting margins and profitability over the medium term, it added.
Equitas also said it will take a measured approach in branch additions. Its total branch network has increased to 630 from around 528 in FY17. But it said higher operating expenses in Q1FY27 due to annual increments and credit cost normalization is likely to impact RoA in H1FY27. However, a lower cost-to-income ratio in H2FY27, driven by operating leverage and stable credit cost, could drive RoA to 1.5% by Q4FY27. It expects loan growth to remain robust at 20% in FY27.
Universal banking licence
Meanwhile, Equitas is broadly compliant with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) requirements to transition to a universal bank structure. It plans to proceed with the application process in the next few quarters once all regulatory conditions are met. Conversion to a universal bank would reduce capital adequacy requirements consequently improve leverage and enhance RoE. Importantly, it could boost deposits with the removal of the small finance bank tag.
The stock has rallied 24% in the past six months and trades at 1.27 times its FY27 book value, Bloomberg data showed. After the analyst meeting, JM Financial Institutional Securities raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings-per-share estimate by 4% and 5%, respectively. It cautioned, however, that deposit mobilization and execution on profitability targets are key areas to monitor.