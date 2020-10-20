Equitas Small Finance Bank's IPO is more of a valuation bet

The IPO indicative price is ₹32-33 per share which values the lender at ₹3800 crore post issue, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial. At this level, Equitas Small Finance Bank’s valuation multiples at 1.2 times post issue are modest compared with listed peers such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (1.8 times FY21 book value) and AU Small Finance Bank (5.1 times FY21 book value). To be sure, the holding company’s shares are trading around ₹50. Analysts believe together with the recent uptrend in financial stocks may also help investors get a modest listing pop. “Our current TP (target price) for Equitas Holdco implies a per share value of ₹40 for Equitas SFB (assuming a 40% holdco discount), implying a decent upside to the issue price," said Emkay in a note.